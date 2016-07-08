President Obama calls shootings 'a vicious, despicable, calculated attack'

Eleven officers were shot and five have died after snipers took aim at police at a protest in Dallas Thursday, police reported.

Snipers shot the officers from elevated positions, Police Chief David Brown said. A civilian was also shot.

President Obama spoke about the shootings from Warsaw, Poland.

The President called the shootings "a vicious, despicable and calculated attack on law enforcement."

Obama, who is in Poland for the NATO summit, said he'd conveyed condolences to Dallas' mayor, and indicated the FBI was involved in investigating the shootings, which left 5 police officers dead.

"There's no possible justification for these kinds of attacks or any attack on law enforcement," President Obama said. "Anybody involved will be held accountable."

