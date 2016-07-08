LeBron James tweets about Dallas police shootings - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron James tweets about Dallas police shootings

Eleven officers were shot and five have died after snipers took aim at police at a protest in Dallas Thursday, police reported. 

Snipers shot the officers from elevated positions, Police Chief David Brown said. A civilian was also shot. 

LeBron James tweeted about the shootings early Friday morning, condemning the violence. 

Three people are in custody and there are reports a fourth suspect was exchanging gunfire with authorities in a parking garage downtown.

Local media reports said he shot himself and is dead. Dallas police have not confirmed the suspect's death. 

