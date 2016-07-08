LeBron James tweets about Dallas police shootings

Eleven officers were shot and five have died after snipers took aim at police at a protest in Dallas Thursday, police reported.

Snipers shot the officers from elevated positions, Police Chief David Brown said. A civilian was also shot.

LeBron James tweeted about the shootings early Friday morning, condemning the violence.

We are all hurting tonight. More violence is not the answer. #StoptheViolence — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 8, 2016

Three people are in custody and there are reports a fourth suspect was exchanging gunfire with authorities in a parking garage downtown.

Local media reports said he shot himself and is dead. Dallas police have not confirmed the suspect's death.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.