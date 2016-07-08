Cleveland police moving to two-man patrol cars after Dallas shootings

Northeast Ohio police departments are on alert after Thursday night's police shootings in Dallas. Five officers were killed and 6 others injured when snipers targeted police at the end of a protest, police said.

Cleveland will be dealing with protests during the Republican National Convention coming up on July 18.

Officers are concerned.

Cleveland Police Union President, Steve Loomis reached out to Cleveland 19 through text messages.

According to those text messages he said, "He reached out to Chief Williams to pair up patrols."

Loomis said several state union leaders have reached out to him, concerned about safety with the upcoming RNC.

"If a radio call doesn't smell right, call and wait for back up," said Loomis. "Remember your training and tactics folks and please watch others backs."

The Cleveland mayor and police chief release a joint statement on the Dallas police shootings.

"Our sympathy and condolences go out to the family and friends of those who were killed and injured in Dallas last night. No words can express the sorrow and pain the people of Dallas are experiencing. The City of Cleveland supports the City of Dallas as they grieve and seek to understand this act of violence.”

Loomis said the about 40 percent of Cleveland officers who usually ride alone in their cars now have partners as a direct response to the tragedy in Dallas.

“There’s safety in numbers so the chief brought the one man cars in and paired them up,” said Loomis. “It adds a layer of safety for us. It’s harder to walk up to two police officers than it is on one.”

Cleveland 19 was told officers have also been told not to stay in one place for too long for fear of becoming a target.

