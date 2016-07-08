Reed says shootings 'should serve as an eye-opener'

Cleveland stands in solidarity with Dallas as the city mourns the death of 5 officers killed after a protest Thursday night. Six other officers were shot and a civilian was also injured.

The shootings came after citizens were wrapping up a protest over police shootings that left two black men dead in Louisiana and Minnesota earlier in the week.

Cleveland councilman Zack Reed stands with Dallas.

"We don't know all the facts happened in Baton Rouge and Minnesota, but under no circumstance should it lead to police officers who put their lives on the line every single day for people they don't even know to be shot and killed and to be targeted."

Reed said the Dallas police shootings should serve as an eye-opener for Cleveland who will host the Republican National Convention in July.

"If we were not concerned about what was gonna happen in 10 days here when it comes to the RNC, I think this was an eye-opener."

More than 50,000 visitors are expected in Cleveland that week.

"You have these deranged individuals like the ones in Dallas who want to send a message and it's a terrible message, it's a bad message. We have to have a heightened alert on what may happen in 10 days here in our city," Reed continued.

Cleveland will host the Republican National Convention July 18-21.

