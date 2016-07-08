How can we live a debt free life?

Debt Free? Is it even possible to live a debt free life.

Maybe not, but there is certainly a way to work through life with only healthy debt.

What’s healthy debt?

Tom Stockett of www.clevelandwealth.com sees a reasonable mortgage and a car payment as examples of healhty debt and encourages his clients to pay attention to the small details of their financial life.

That means watching your cable and utility bills, and working to get the best interest rates on your home and car loans.

"These little dollars can really impact your big dollars down the line," Stockett says.

Coming up on Monday on Cleveland 19 News This Morning Stockett will go into depth about how to cut costs and break down the current debt you may have.

