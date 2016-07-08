VIDEO | Dallas police salute fallen officers

Dallas police officers stand at salute and have a moment of silence for the officers killed in a deadly ambush Thursday night.

MORE | Suspect angry at police in Dallas shootings

People were wrapping up a protest when shots rang out.

Five officers were killed, 6 others injured and a woman was shot.

Three people are in custody. One suspect was killed when police detonated a bomb.

Dallas Police Chief David Brown said the suspect expressed anger about recent deaths involving police.

Two high-profile police shootings left a black man dead in Louisiana and Minnesota.

"The suspect said he was upset about Black Lives Matter," said Chief Brown. "He said he was upset about the recent police shootings. The suspect said he was upset at white people. The suspect said he wanted to kill white people, especially white officers."

Brown said the man did not claim affiliation with any group and was acting on his own.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.