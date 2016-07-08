Medina father sentenced for abuse of daughter’s corpse

The Medina County Common Pleas Court sentenced Eric Warfel to three years for the abuse of his 1-year-old daughter’s corpse and for tampering with evidence. He was found guilty on all counts.

The child’s body was left in the crib for over a month and was discovered by a cable worker back in July 2015.

Warfel admitted to using trash to cover up the smell of the baby’s decaying body.

No cause of death was determined for the child.

