Warrensville Heights officer says she wasn't fired, didn't create GoFundMe

There have been two particularly controversial, high-profile police-involved shootings in America this week, and when Warrensville Heights police Officer Nakia Jones shared her opinions about the topic on Facebook, and her words quickly went viral.

The Warrensville Heights officer who posted a passionate plea on Facebook about this week's police shootings did not violate the social media policy, according to the city's mayor.

Officer Nakia Jones shared her opinions about the shooting of Alton Sterling, 37, on Facebook, and her words quickly went viral. Jones says she watched footage of the shooting in Louisiana over and over.

"How dare you stand next to me in the same uniform and murder somebody. How dare you? You ought to be ashamed of yourself," she said in the video.

Friday, Jones addressed rumors that she had been suspended and fired via her Facebook page.

"Just to clear things up, I was not suspended nor was I fired," she posted.

She also told posted that she was not affiliated with any GoFundMe accounts and told people to report them.

Mayor Brad Sellers said Jones did not violate the social media policy that is currently in place. She is currently on full duty at the police department and there were no violations of any policies with the City of Warrensville Heights.

The city said it's received threats to city hall by the KKK.

