Clergy encourages prayer for recent shootings

Pastors and ministers of the Greater Cleveland along with United Pastors in Mission gathered at Mount Sinai Ministries Friday morning to provide prayer for those mourning and suffering from the recent shootings in Dallas, Minnesota and Louisiana.

Dr. C.J. Matthew, the Executive Director of United Pastors in Mission, explained how everyone should come together in unity.

“This is not about one faith right now. This is about our Nation. Humbling ourselves before our God and Gods, and knowing beyond a shadow of a doubt we are better than what we’ve seen in the last 72 hours,” Matthew said.

The clergymen are focusing on voter registration as a way to guarantee change. They plan to go door-to-door during the Republican National Committee to register and reregister voters.

Reverend Larry Macon offered optimism and hope to those devastated. “Stay calm, stay peaceful, and stay prayerful,” Macon said.

A prayer and vigil service will be held July 17, at Mount Olive Baptist Church on East 126th street to continue offering support and prayer.

