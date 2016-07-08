Franklin Co. sheriff will not be sending deputies to RNC

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has decided not to send deputies to Cleveland for the Republican National Convention.

Franklin County is Ohio's second-most populous county, behind Cuyahoga County. Those counties are home to Columbus and Cleveland, respectively.

"The city of Cleveland failed to meet FCSO’s deadline, at the beginning of June, for working out concerns, particularly regarding the liability insurance available to cover law enforcement," said Sheriff Zach Scott. "Cleveland represented they were going to obtain a liability insurance policy that would cover damages of up to $10 million, but did not provide any details about the extent of the coverage, who would be covered, and whether any assisting law enforcement agency would be given “consent to settle” authority.

Scott said that at the beginning of June, the insurance policy was still not available for review, and at that time, it was decided the sheriff's office would not be sending deputies to the RNC.

"Without the details of the policy, we are unable to fully evaluate the extent of risk to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputies, and Franklin County," Scott said.

The RNC will be held in Cleveland from July 18 to July 21.

