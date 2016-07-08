City announces tip line for suspicious activity

Cleveland public safety officials have announced the launch of a new tip line.

The purpose of the line is to allow the public to submit tips if they notice suspicious activity.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson brought up Thursday's violence in Dallas at the start of a Friday news conference. Police Chief Calvin Williams said Cleveland stands with Dallas.

"We have to do something about gun violence in this country," Williams said. "We have to do something to make sure our people are safe."

The number is 1-800-225-5324. Williams is encouraging residents to say something if they see something.

"Whether it's a vehicle, location, or individual, give us a call so we can take a look at it," Williams said. "We want to make sure everyone ... is safe as we move forward."

Williams said the number will remain the same through the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. He said they were going to unveil the tip line closer to the start of the RNC, but moved the launch date given the violence in Dallas Thursday, in which several officers were shot, five of them killed.

Cleveland residents that spoke to Cleveland 19 News say they still feel safe.

"I've never felt safer. I've lived downtown for 3 years and I've never felt threatened before," said Brendan Hardin.

"I think that happens I guess every once and awhile, but I don't think there are people like that here," said Al Senkovich.

Serina Lopez lives downtown and she's working from home during the RNC. She says she's concerned about safety, but she has faith in the police department.

"I'm a little worried, but I do trust our city and I know everyone wants the best. We'll be OK, we all just need to take extra precautions," she said.

Hardin feels the same.

"I think in Cleveland, the police officers do a great job here, they've had months and months to plan this. And I think they're equipped to handle it," he said.

The RNC begins July 18.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.