Z Files: Keeping sports in perspective

Thursday night was a pretty surreal situation for me. At 11:25 p.m., in the midst of our coverage of the attack on the Dallas police, I popped up, ready

to give you Indians highlights and Cavs news.

That's my job, obviously, but considering the tragic event still playing out before our very eyes, it just felt incredibly out of place.

I'm well aware that sports in our society is an escape. And this year in particular, with the way our teams have been playing, while the world seems to crumble around us, it's been an even greater pleasure than ever.

But it's pretty tough to escape -- to talk hits, runs and errors, or who's the Cavs' new wing man -- while tragic events are still playing out in real time. I'm talking about Mike Dunleavy, but looking across the studio at the awful images from Dallas.

It's not as though we hadn't spent the majority of our newscast on this story. As always, our talented news anchors and reporters had covered it extensively, with the same professionalism that they always bring, along with the obvious empathy that they always feel. That's the thing about tragic stories like these -- the one in Dallas, the ones in Louisiana and Minnesota that preceded it -- we all feel it.

We're all in, only this time it isn't a rallying cry for a championship run, it's a reminder that we're all in this together, as in life, the human race.

I'm really not trying to get too deep here, only to say that in the middle of all of this last night, I'm suddenly talking about wins and losses on a baseball field, knowing there have been real-life, tragic losses all week.

And it just hit me hard. Like it hit you. And everyone else.

