My Brother's Keeper chair: The president wants you to know you matter

The chair of the My Brother’s Keeper’s Task Force, along with Sen. Sherrod Brown, visited Patrick Henry School this week to charter a new branch of the program.

This program is aligned with the White House’s My Brother’s Keeper initiative. Officials say the goal of the initiative is to ensure that all youth receive a quality high school education and graduate with the skills and tools needed to advance to post-secondary education or training.

My Brother’s Keeper works to connect male students of color with community leaders through mentoring relationships and educational events. In September 2014, President Barack Obama issued a challenge to cities across the country to become MBK Communities.

Broderick Johnson is the chair of the My Brother’s Keeper Task Force.

“The 44th president of the United States wants you to know that you matter,” Johnson told students at Patrick Henry on Friday.

Brown described the growth of the initiative that is now in 43 different states.

“In Ohio, we have enacted My Brother’s Keeper in Dayton, in Columbus, and now in Cleveland. (Johnson) and I are going to Akron today to help kick off their My Brother’s Keeper. We’re doing it in East Cleveland in Cincinnati and Berea,” he said.

But even as they sent messages of encouragement, they also delivered messages of support to the families involved in the Dallas shootings.

“The murders of those police officers last night despicable heinous crimes the whole country should be outraged about those things and so we mourn for all the families that are affected,” said Broderick.

Brown said the shooting was a tragedy.

"The police the shooting of young black innocent men is tragic the shooting in Dallas is tragic. We need to do a whole lot of things differently in this country,” said Brown.

Brown was vocal with students and Cleveland 19 News about the work that needs to be done to create a better future -- better police training, programs like My Brother’s Keeper, banning of assault weapons, and keeping guns out of the hands of terrorists.

He said the nation has to pay much more attention than it has.

