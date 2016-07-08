City suggests detours around RNC traffic

The city of Cleveland and partner agencies have come up with a few suggested detour routes while traffic restrictions are in effect during the 2016 Republican National Convention.

These will apply beginning Sunday, July 17 through Saturday, July 23.

Many common highway exits and roadways will be restricted due to security concerns. In order to help expedite traffic on the interstates, the city of Cleveland offers the following suggestions for detours.

From the east side:

1. Traveling to the central business district from the east side via I-90 westbound and your destination is WEST of East 9th Street, you may:

• Continue onto the Cleveland Memorial Shoreway (State Route 2) west and exit at West 3rd Street or West 28th Street. When exiting at West 28th Street, turn left then left onto Detroit Avenue to continue across the Detroit-Superior Bridge.

2. Traveling to the central business district from the east side via I-90 westbound and your destination is EAST of East 9th Street, you may:

• Continue onto the Cleveland Memorial Shoreway (State Route 2) west and exit at East 9th Street.

You may also exit I-90 west at:

• Superior Avenue

• Chester Avenue

• Prospect Avenue

From the west side:

1. Traveling to the central business district from the west side via I-90 eastbound and your destination is WEST of East 9th Street, you may exit at:

• West 117th Street

• West Boulevard

• West 44th Street

• West 25th Street

After exiting the highway, you may continue onto Clifton Boulevard or Detroit Avenue to arrive at your destination. Please note, Clifton Boulevard turns into the Cleveland Memorial Shoreway (State Route 2) east at Lake Avenue.

2. Traveling to the central business district from the west side via I-90 eastbound and your destination is EAST of East 9th Street, you may:

• Continue on I-490 east to I-77 north and you can exit at:

o East 30th Street

o East 22nd Street

o East 14th Street

• Continue on I-490 east to I-77 north to I-90 east and you can exit at:

o East 22nd Street

o Chester Avenue, modified for westbound traffic.

o Superior Avenue

o Lakeside Avenue

• Continue on I-490 east to I-77 north to I-90 east to the Cleveland Memorial Shoreway (State Route 2) west and exit at East 9th Street.

From the south

1. Traveling to the central business district from the south via I-71 northbound and your destination is WEST of East 9th Street, you may:

• Exit at West 25th Street and proceed north to your destination.

• Continue onto I-90 east, then enter onto the Cleveland Memorial Shoreway (State Route 2) west, then exit at West 3rd Street or West 28th Street. When exiting at West 28th Street, turn left then left onto Detroit Avenue to continue across the Detroit-Superior Bridge.

• Exit onto I-490 east to I-77 north and continue on I-90 east. Exit onto the Cleveland Memorial Shoreway (State Route 2) west to West 3rd Street or West 28th Street. When exiting at West 28th Street, turn left then left onto Detroit Avenue to continue across the Detroit-Superior Bridge.

2. Traveling to the central business district from the south via I-71 northbound and you destination is EAST of East 9th Street, you may:

• Continue on I-90 east and you can exit at:

o Chester Avenue, modified for westbound traffic.

o Superior Avenue

o Lakeside Avenue

• Continue on I-90 east to the Cleveland Memorial Shoreway (State Route 2) west, then exit at East 9th Street.

• Continue on I-490 east to I-77 north and you can exit at:

o East 30th Street

o East 22nd Street

o East 14th Street

• Continue on I-490 east to I-77 north to I-90 east and you can exit at:

o East 22nd Street

o Chester Avenue, modified for westbound traffic.

o Superior Avenue

o Lakeside Avenue

3. Traveling to the central business district from the south via I-77 northbound and your destination is WEST of East 9th Street, you may:

• Exit onto I-90 east to the Cleveland Memorial Shoreway (State Route 2) west and exit at West 3rd Street or West 28th Street. When exiting at West 28th Street, turn left then left onto Detroit Avenue to continue across the Detroit-Superior Bridge.

• Exit onto I-490 west to I-90 west and exit at West 41st Street and turn right. Proceed east onto Lorain Avenue, north onto West 25th Street over the Detroit-Superior Bridge.

4. Traveling to the central business district from the south via I-77 northbound and your destination is EAST of East 9th Street, you may:

• Exit at East 30th Street

• Exit at East 22nd Street/East 14th Street

• Exit onto I-90 eastbound and exit at

o East 22nd Street

o Chester Avenue, modified for westbound traffic.

o Superior Avenue

o Lakeside Avenue

• Continue on I-90 east to the Cleveland Memorial Shoreway (State Route 2) westbound, then exit at East 9th Street.

The following are suggested detours for each direction leaving the central business district.

To the east side:

WEST of East 9th Street to Cleveland Memorial Shoreway (State Route 2) east:

• East 9th Street

EAST of East 9th Street to I-90 east:

• Superior Avenue

• Chester Avenue

• Prospect Avenue

To the west side:

WEST of East 9th Street to Cleveland Memorial Shoreway (State Route 2) west:

• West 3rd Street

• Lakeside Avenue

• West 25th Street



WEST of East 9th Street to I-90 west:

• Detroit-Superior Bridge to West 25th Street

EAST of East 9th Street to Cleveland Memorial Shoreway (State Route 2) west:

• East 9th Street

EAST of East 9th Street to I-90 west:

• East 9th Street to Cleveland Memorial Shoreway (State Route 2) east to I-90 west.

• Lakeside Avenue

• Superior Avenue

• Chester Avenue

• Prospect Avenue

To the south:

WEST of East 9th Street to I-71 south:

• Detroit-Superior Bridge to West 25th Street

• West 3rd Street to the Cleveland Memorial Shoreway (State Route 2) east to I-90 west to I-71 south.

WEST of East 9th Street to I-77 south:

• West 3rd Street to the Cleveland Memorial Shoreway (State Route 2) east to I-90 west to I-77 south.

EAST of East 9th Street to I-71 south:

• East 9th Street to the Cleveland Memorial Shoreway (State Route 2) east to I-90 west to I-71 south.

• Lakeside Avenue, Superior Avenue, Chester Avenue or Prospect Avenue to I-90 westbound to I-71 south

EAST of East 9th Street to I-77 south:

• Lakeside Avenue, Superior Avenue, Chester Avenue or Prospect Avenue to I-90 westbound to I-77 south

• East 14th Street or East 22nd Street south to Orange Avenue

Motorists are encouraged to download the OHGO app from the Ohio Department of Transportation to see real-time traffic speeds, hundreds of live traffic cameras, and travel delay times. Users can also set up custom traffic alerts.

The City of Cleveland encourages the use of public transportation during the Republican National Convention to avoid unnecessary traffic delays that are associated with the convention. Please keep in mind:

• Because of some road closures and possible elimination of some parking facilities for the week, customers are encouraged to take advantage of RTA's 6,000 free parking spaces at rail stations and use the Rapid to get to the Tower City Station in Downtown Cleveland, or to get across town.

• RTA will be prepared to increase service levels on the Red, Blue and Green Line trains, and Park-N-Ride services.

• The Waterfront Line will not be operating on Sunday, July 17th, but will operate regular hours for the rest of the week.

• Once Downtown, RTA's free downtown trolleys will help link customers from Public Square to all Downtown venues. The E-Line and B-Line Trolleys will operate will operate every 5 minutes and for extended hours, on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m.

• The HealthLine operates 24-7 from Public Square to all Euclid Avenue locations.

• For added convenience, RTA will sell a $20 special Convention weekly pass for unlimited rides from July 17-23.

• Many bus routes will be detoured but will still serve the Downtown area.

• Specific details on bus reroutes due to road closures will be distributed early next week.

• RTA has created a new way for riders to pay for transit fares. The RTA CLE app for mobile ticketing lets riders skip the lines and pay from their phones. Find more detail about the free RTA app by clicking here.

Convention guests who wish to use a taxi service may pick up a taxi at the per-determined taxi stand location. This location will be on the west side of West 3rd Avenue extending Lakeside Avenue to Frankfort Avenue.

