Local pastor leaves roses to show support for cops

A show of support for police in South Euclid came from a local minister this week.

Pastor Carmen Cox Harwell left a rose on each cruiser, along with a heartfelt message for officers -- a public, "Thank you." Harwell is the pastor at St. Mark's Presbyterian Church in Beachwood.

Harwell, a former Police Chaplin in Pittsburgh, has a special place in her heart for local officers. That soft-spot showed itself when she awoke to the horrible news that five Dallas police officers had been shot and killed Thursday night.

Hostage negotiator Joe Di Lillo of South Euclid police showed the rose left on his car’s windshield.

“This is the one that was found, one of them that was found on the outside ... this morning," he said.

Harwell said she was devastated by the news of the ambush in Dallas.

"I was praying and said, 'What can I do?' I just want them to know that they are loved and supported and we need them. It just came to me take flowers. At 7 a.m. I went over to Giant Eagle and got a bunch of roses," she said.

Officer Di Lillo was touched by the act of kindness.

"I like to say it is gestures like that, they really motivate us police officers," he said.

Harwell also put roses on the patrol cars of the Beachwood police -- keeping that human connection, one rose at a time.

"I just felt the need to go to them and say that the majority of the community appreciates them and knows what they do for us every single day," she said.

Some of the South Euclid officers were so touched by Harwell's kindness they posted pictures on their personal Facebook pages.

Harwell wasn't the only person looking to show support for police in NE Ohio this week.

Highland Heights police received a delivery of cookies, pizza, and flowers.

Streetsboro police received a few boxes of donuts.

