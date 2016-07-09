Walk for Justice: The message is immigration reform

The Walk for Justice will take place on Saturday, July 9, 2016, and begin at 10 a.m. at the Cleveland Free Stamp (corner of E. 9th St. and Lakeside Ave.). The Free Stamp will be the first of five locations where walkers will learn, reflect, and pray for comprehensive and compassionate immigration reform.

The route is approximately 1.5 miles from start to finish.

The walk should end by about 1 p.m.

TENTATIVE STOPS:

Cleveland Free Stamp (Willard Park) at E. 9th and Lakeside Ave.

Anthony J. Celebrezze Federal Building Plaza at E. 6th and Lakeside Ave.

Cleveland Peace Memorial near W. Mall Drive and St. Clair Ave.

Cleveland Public Square at Ontario and Superior Aves.

U.S. District Court on Huron Ave. near W. 6th

Several thousand participants are expected for the "Walk for Justice"

Their message is "Immigration Reform Now." Organizers describe the event as a peaceful and non-political activity in support of compassionate, comprehensive, immigration reform with participants coming from Toledo, Cincinnati, Central Ohio and surrounding states.

Bishop Richard Lennon, of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland, and Bishop Abraham Allende, Northeastern Ohio Synod, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, will be two of the many regional faith leaders participating in the 1.5 mile walk through downtown Cleveland.

For more information call 330-454-6754 or visit http://walk4justicecle.net

