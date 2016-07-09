First ever Media Row being constructed for RNC

For months, we've been hearing that thousands of media will be heading this way, for the Republican National Convention.

On Friday, we got a sneak peek, of what's called: "Media Row"----where many will be working inside the East Gateway parking garage.

It's normally a space reserved for parking but during the Republican National Convention, the space will become "Media Row."

With more than 15,000 media expected in Cleveland for the RNC, the committee wanted to create a central hub and a closer spot to the Q, where the convention is being held.

So for the last few weeks builders have been working to turn the garage into a media powerhouse.

The space was offered on a first-come, first serve basis and about 160 media organizations will work from there.

This is the first time ever doing a media (not radio) row and there is no such media row at the DNC in Philadelphia.

But after the convention, it will go back to the what it was before.

