Driver in triple-fatal crash was drunk, police say

Three people were killed in a car accident early Friday morning in Cleveland.

The crash happened just after midnight on Kirby Avenue. Kareem Walton, 20, was speeding westbound when he lost control, went off the north side of the road and struck a tree, police said.

Police also said the driver was drunk.

Four passengers were ejected from the 2006 Pontiac G6. Three were pronounced dead at the scene. Two people were taken to University Hospitals with severe head trauma. No other names have been released, but the ages of the vehicle’s occupants range from 16 to 20 years old.

Walton faces three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle while impaired. He was also injured in the accident.

