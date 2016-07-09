Have $2? These Johnny Manziel jerseys may be for you

Johnny Manziel jerseys are dominating the clearance rack, apparently.

It's unclear where or when the photo was taken, but former Cleveland Browns quarterback found it funny, taking to Instagram this week to react.

A photo posted by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Jul 8, 2016 at 6:28pm PDT

Manziel was a first-round pick for the Browns in 2014. To say the least, he had a rough 2015, and may never take a snap in the NFL again.

"Made plenty of mistakes along the way," Manziel says in his Twitter profile's pinned tweet.

