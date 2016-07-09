Residents, police remember slain officer with annual 5K

When a friend or colleague is killed in the line of duty, the pain never goes away -- that's what Elyria police told Cleveland 19 News on Saturday.

"Horrible, easily the worst day of my life,” said Duane Whitely, Elyria's police chief.

On March 15, 2010, Officer James Kerstetter responded to 18th Street for a disturbance between neighbors, and one of the residents shot him.

The call ended up being the 43-year-old officer's last. Kerstetter, a father of three, was dead within minutes of getting to the scene.

Now, six years later, the community remembers him with The Annual James Kerstetter 5K Run. His daughters and family were on hand to thank the community while thinking of the officers slain in Dallas this week.

The family said their thoughts and prayers are with everyone.

