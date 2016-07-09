Thousands bounce, slide, jump for good cause

An unusual event took place Saturday in North Ridgeville -- it is called The Great Inflatable Race.

More than 2,000 people signed-up.

They had to bounce, slide, jump, and run through 11 giant inflatables at Victory Park.

Money raised went to the Ronald McDonald House.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.