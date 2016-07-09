Extra officers called to scene of girl hit by car

A 8-year-old girl was struck by a car on Cleveland's east side Saturday.

It happened around 5:50 p.m. at East 160th and Lotus Drive.

The driver stopped and waited for police. Extra officers were called to the scene because witnesses were threatening the driver.

The child was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.

