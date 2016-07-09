Kyrie Irving, to kids at camp: Prepare every day

Kyrie Irving had a basketball camp Saturday in Independence.

Before they got to drills, he had a message for the kids, telling them there's always someone out there working to beat them. He encouraged them to work hard every day.

He led the camp of about 600 kids, 1st-graders through 12th-graders.

