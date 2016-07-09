City of Akron offers residents chance to ride-along with police

As part of the "Police...Community...Together Initiative," the city of Akron is inviting members of the community to ride along with police officers this weekend.

This all comes after violence in Louisiana, Minnesota, and Texas this week. City leaders and law enforcement officials are hoping residents will get to know each other and gain a mutual understanding of each other.

The rides start Saturday evening in time for the night shift, and officials say it was planned that way.

"It's probably the best time for individuals to go out and see what police do. You know, in the day, things are calm but at night that's when more people come out, incidents happen, whether domestic or otherwise, so more things are happening at night," said Billy Soule, with the city.

The program is free and open to anyone pending a quick background check. Those who are interested can stop into police headquarters or call City Hall at 330-375-2660.

