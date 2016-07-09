Caitlyn Jenner will be in Cleveland during the RNC

The American Unity Fund, a conservative nonprofit, is hosting a brunch under the Big Tent at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during the 2016 Republican National Convention.

The nonprofit says it is dedicated to advancing the cause of freedom for LGBT Americans.

The brunch will be held July 20.

Special guests include Caitlyn Jenner, Montel Williams, GOP elected officials, and Republican supports, according to the fund's site.

A news release from the fund reads, in part: "The (brunch) will showcase conservative support for LGBT freedom and the urgent work still needed to bring full freedom and equal opportunity to all fifty states."

The RNC begins July 18.

