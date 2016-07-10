Statehouse display has memorabilia from Ohio's 8 presidents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Rare vintage political ribbons, posters, sheet music and textiles are among items featured in an Ohio Statehouse exhibit that's marking the 2016 presidential election with a tribute to Ohio's eight presidents.

The Statehouse Museum Education Center is partnering with the American Political Items Collectors for the display that runs through Sept. 30.

Campaign buttons, street banners, matchbooks, ferrotypes, autographs, postcards and other ephemera are included along with books, medals, tokens, pennants and photography.

Ohio is a political bellwether state that traditionally helps decide presidential contests. It also was home to eight presidents: William Henry Harrison, Ulysses S. Grant, Rutherford B. Hayes, James A. Garfield, Benjamin Harrison, William McKinley, William Howard Taft and Warren G. Harding.

