Nina Turner is "nervous as hell" over Republican National Convention

By DAN SEWELL

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - A leader of Ohio's special board on community-police relations says the two fatal police shootings of black men and the attacks on Dallas police this week have heightened worry about safety at the upcoming Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

Nina Turner says: "I'm nervous as hell." The former Democratic state senator from Cleveland co-chairs the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board, an initiative by Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).

Turner, who is black, told reporters Friday the July 18-21 convention was already "a powder keg," and the new violence makes it more explosive.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati police spokeswoman Tiffaney Hardy says police will use two-officer patrols throughout the weekend, "then we will re-evaluate." A police union official says some officers had expressed desire to be in two-officer cars for increased safety.

