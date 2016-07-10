Cleveland police need help identifying teen girl killed in fatal car crash

A car crash July 9 around midnight on Kirby Avenue killed three people and injured two seriously and police need help identifying one of the victims killed in the accident.

The African American girl is described as about 15- or 16-years-old, 5'8" and 126 pounds. She was wearing a blue jean jacket and white pants at the time of the accident. She has braces on her teeth and was also wearing a white metal necklace with an owl charm and a white metal ring with two hearts on it. She does not have tattoos or scars. Police said she is believed to have been picked up for a ride on E. 222 in Euclid on Friday night before the accident.

Cleveland police said a man was arrested for aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office at 216-721-5610 or the Accident Investigation Unit at 216-623-5290.

