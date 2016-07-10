Akron Zoo bringing back holiday light show after 16 year

The red panda romps through the snow in its habitat at the Akron Zoo. (Source: WOIO)

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - The Akron Zoo says it's bringing back its holiday light show later this year for the first time since 2000.

The Wild Lights show will be held on weekends at night between Thanksgiving and the week of Christmas. The zoo will be closed during the day on those nights.

The show will feature thousands of lights, illuminated wildlife figures and traditional holiday scenes.

A nightly show focused on animals will be located near the carousel.

Visitors can have their pictures taken with Santa in Santa Land. There will also be a s'mores dessert station.

Admission for the display will be $15 for adults and $10 for children. Discounted tickets will be available for those who buy in advance.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.