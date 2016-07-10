Ohio man accused of restaurant drive-through window robbery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Police in West Virginia have charged an Ohio man after he allegedly forced open a McDonald's drive-through window and stole cash.

Media outlets report 22-year-old Jonathan Gibbs of East Liverpool, Ohio, was arrested Saturday in Charleston.

Charleston police Lt. Steve Cooper says Gibbs squeezed into the restaurant's drive-through window, showed a gun and robbed the store of an undetermined amount of money. Police were notified and officers tracked him to a nearby riverbank where he was arrested.

Gibbs was being held Sunday on $20,000 bond in the South Central Regional Jail. Jail records didn't indicate whether Gibbs has an attorney.

