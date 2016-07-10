Pilot crash-lands ultralight plane on Ohio business roof

BALTIMORE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a pilot crash-landed an ultralight plane on the roof of a business in central Ohio.

The accident happened about 8 p.m. Saturday night in Baltimore about 25 miles southeast of Columbus.

Police say 65-year-old Ronald Starr of Somerset was taken to the hospital after the landing with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

The plane came down on the roof of a company near a private grass airstrip.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

