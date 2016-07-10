RTA clean-up for the RNC accomplished with volunteers - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

RTA clean-up for the RNC accomplished with volunteers

RTA employees cleaning up for the RNC. (Source: WOIO) RTA employees cleaning up for the RNC. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

RTA employees and volunteers spent Sunday cleaning up along the Blue and Green Line tracks. 

This was the third of three weekend clean-up efforts.  The first two took place on the Red Line. 

RTA officials said volunteers "did a terrific job" on the Red Line and they are now turning their attention to the Blue and Green Lines -- between Buckeye-Woodhill and Shaker Square. 

Organizers are sprucing up the areas ahead of next weeks Republican National Convention.

