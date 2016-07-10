RTA clean-up for the RNC accomplished with volunteers

RTA employees cleaning up for the RNC. (Source: WOIO)

RTA employees and volunteers spent Sunday cleaning up along the Blue and Green Line tracks.

This was the third of three weekend clean-up efforts. The first two took place on the Red Line.

RTA officials said volunteers "did a terrific job" on the Red Line and they are now turning their attention to the Blue and Green Lines -- between Buckeye-Woodhill and Shaker Square.

Organizers are sprucing up the areas ahead of next weeks Republican National Convention.

