Buckeye Lake wreckage is canal boat that sank in 1850

BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio (AP) - Experts working with the state have concluded that planks and pieces of wood pulled from the muck of central Ohio's Buckeye Lake are wreckage of a canal boat swallowed by the water in 1850.

A spokesman for Ohio's Department of Natural Resources says experts are confident the wreckage found months ago is the Black Diamond because of the location, the style of nails in the timbers and the chunks of coal found in the area.

The Black Diamond reportedly hit an obstruction along the north bank while hauling tons of coal to a mill. The crew survived.

The head of the local historical society had asked workers to keep an eye out for signs of the wreckage as they started a project to replace the lake's deteriorated dam.

