A look at the 14th Annual Taste of Tremont festival Sunday

The 14th Annual Taste of Tremont street festival is underway until 8 p.m.

The FREE street festival, held in the heart of Tremont's "restaurant district" showcases the best of Tremont's food, art and entertainment.

Tremont is home to the best chefs in the region, an eclectic mix of retail and a rich history and cultural heritage.

Taste is an opportunity to showcase our great neighborhood and share with our Cleveland friends why we are proud to be Tremonters.

Over 25 food vendors have signed up for this year's event.

