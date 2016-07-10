Three teens killed in Kirby Ave. crash officially identified

Three people were killed in a car accident early Friday morning in Cleveland.

Three Euclid teens were killed early Saturday morning in a car crash on Kirby Ave., the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Sunday.

The crash happened just after midnight on Kirby Avenue. Kareem Walton, 20, was speeding westbound when he lost control, went off the north side of the road and struck a tree, police said. Police also said the driver was drunk.

Four passengers were ejected from the 2006 Pontiac G6. Three were pronounced dead at the scene; Takia Jackson, Alexandria Winegarner and Daija Wynne -- all 17-year-olds and from Euclid.

Walton faces three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle while impaired. He was also injured in the accident.

