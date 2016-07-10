Serena Williams says LeBron and the Cavs inspired her to win at Wimbledon

Serena Williams continues to make history and she credits her latest feat to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Williams won her 22nd major title at Wimbledon on Saturday. The victory ties Steffi Graf’s record for second-most Grand Slams of all time.

After the win, Serena was asked who inspires her and she said:

"I was really inspired by what happened in the NBA this year, with LeBron James coming back … That was, I felt like, wow. I felt like a lot of people wrote him off like, 'Oh, it’s all about the other player.' And he was like, 'No. I’m still great. I am a great player.' I was really inspired by LeBron and what that whole team did so that was really cool."

Serena talking about how she was inspired by LeBron and the Cavaliers. pic.twitter.com/192zUbjKqf — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) July 9, 2016

