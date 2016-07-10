Toy Run; Babies benefiting from bikers - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Toy Run; Babies benefiting from bikers

A motorcycle toy run to benefit Fairview Hospital took place in Cleveland Sunday. (Source: WOIO) A motorcycle toy run to benefit Fairview Hospital took place in Cleveland Sunday. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A motorcycle toy run to benefit Fairview Hospital took place in Cleveland Sunday. 

Hundreds of bikers took part this year. The fundraiser benefits the "Pediatric Emergency Room."

The run is sponsored by the Lake Erie Harley-Davidson Owners Group.

