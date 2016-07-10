Ellsbury's home run key hit for Yankees in 11-7 win

By STEVE HERRICK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - Jacoby Ellsbury hit a three-run homer and the New York Yankees overcame a shaky outing by Masahiro Tanaka to beat the Cleveland Indians 11-7 on Sunday.

New York scored four runs in the second and six in the fifth, moving to .500 (44-44) going into the All-Star break. The Yankees won three of four from the AL Central-leading Indians.

Tanaka took an 11-1 lead into the fifth, but was charged with seven runs (three earned) and fell one out short of qualifying for his seventh win. The right-hander was pulled after Tyler Naquin's two-run homer capped a six-run rally.

Nathan Eovaldi (7-6), demoted to the bullpen last week, allowed one hit over the final 4 1/3 innings for his first career win in relief.

The fifth inning featured 12 runs and 11 hits, lasting 46 minutes.

Carlos Carrasco (5-3) allowed five runs - one earned - in 3 2/3 innings.

