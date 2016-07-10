Canton protesters speak out against police brutality

Dozens of people have gathered in Canton Sunday following the fatal shootings of several white Dallas police officers and the deadly shooting of two black men by police, Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota.

The rally was billed as a demonstration against police brutality.

The march began at the Stark County District Library and ended at the Market St. post office.

Even the tiniest hands held signs with big statements. Many parents brought their young children to be a part of the demonstration.

Canton residents Kiara Beal and Natalie Roosa organized the march.

"To see all of these people out different races cultures it's beautiful. Not all cops are bad but the bad ones make it bad for all of them yea there are good cops but you don't recognize those you only see the bad," said Beal.

Roosa says the news stories made her emotional because of her young son.

"I don't want to get that call one day. Or get on Facebook and my son is a hashtag," said Roosa.

Gino Hayes said this was the first demonstration he had ever been a part of.

"It's coming to the point where enough is enough. I wanted to be with people who we’re mourning," said Hayes.

The group prayed before taking off. Some cars blew their horns in support as they walked by.

They stopped shortly while speakers discussed the steps to solve the problems with policing.

"I think marches are good but it takes sustainable effort for change to happen," said Hayes.

In the wake of the shootings, marches and rallies continue to take place all across Ohio and the nation.

