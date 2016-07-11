RNC meets to hammer out rules, platform - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

RNC meets to hammer out rules, platform

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Republican National Convention heads to Cleveland July 18 - 21. 

This week, GOP leaders meet in Cleveland to hammer out the party's platform ahead of the convention. 

Opponents of Donald Trump are expected to make a last-ditch effort to deny him the Republican nomination.

