Tanisha Anderson's family calling on more police training ahead of RNC

New developments in the case, of Tanisha Anderson. A report says officers, used excessive force.

Anderson's family is now calling on more police training ahead of the R-N-C. She died in police custody.

For Tanisha Anderson's family November 12th is the day time stood still. That's when they called 9-1-1 for EMS to help a very emotional Tanisha. Police showed up first and within minutes Tanisha was dead. Cassandra Johnson is Tanisha Anderson's mother.

"It's no further along in my emotional or mental state than when it happened," said Johnson.

Tanisha's mother says time seems to stand still since her daughter died on that cold November day.

"It's almost like you're never the same person. You don't experience laughter like you used too," added Johnson.

Monday Anderson's family filed a motion seeking summary judgment against Cleveland Police Officers Scott Aldridge and Bryan Myers and the City of Cleveland.

Al Gerhardstein is one of three attorneys for the Anderson family.

"We're seeking an order from the federal judge that will hold the city and the officers liable for Tanisha Anderson's death, even without a jury trial because we believe the evidence is that strong," Atty. Gerhardstein said.

Another of the Anderson's attorneys, David Malik.

"Tanisha would be alive today if the officers had better training and if the officers didn't wait for 14 minutes or more to call EMS. They waited for a supervisor," Atty. Malik said.

The family has also filed an expert report reviewing the treatment of Tanisha by nationally renowned police expert Lou Reiter who has served as a monitor for the United States Department of Justice and was a former Deputy Chief of Police of the City of Los Angeles.

More than twenty depositions, thousands of documents and the expert report show:

· Defendants Aldridge and Myers put pressure on Tanisha’s back while she was restrained in a prone position causing her suffering death by positional asphyxiation

· Defendants Aldridge and Myers wrongfully delayed any call for EMS for 14 minutes

· The Defendant City of Cleveland caused her suffering and death by failing to train and supervise its officers regarding positional asphyxiation.

The family is also calling on training ahead of RNC.

Tanisha's mom and the rest of her family want CPD to be better trained so death by positional asphyxiation won't happen to anyone else. Her uncle Michael Anderson wants the police her to be trained immediately.

"Especially with the RNC coming up. There are going to be a lot of people that will probably be affected by this. If the police department

is not trained. I think the training should take place immediately before the RNC," said Michael Anderson.

Anderson, 37, died in police custody on Nov. 12, 2014 after struggling with officers trying to take her for a psychiatric evaluation.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office was appointed as special prosecutor to investigate Anderson's death. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy McGinty said he asked DeWine to take over the case after investigators from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department informed prosecutors of facts that created a conflict of interest for the prosecutor’s office. Originally, the sheriff's department was asked by the prosecutor's office to conduct an investigation into the case on June 19, 2015.

