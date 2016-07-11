TSA seeks homes for dogs who flunked training or retired

TSA is looking for a few good homes!

Every year the TSA seeks homes for dogs who've either failed TSA training or retired. It's not easy sniffing out bombs, and old dogs need good homes. Many of these dogs have spent their lives in kennels and are not used to a home environment.

These dogs ages typically range between two and 10 years old. Common breeds include German Short-Haired Pointers, Labrador Retrievers, German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois.

All dogs are neutered and spayed and available free of charge.

The TSA dogs were chosen because of heightened energy levels and strong drive. So while some might be a little hard to calm down, all are skilled at sniffing bombs.

If you're interested in adopting a TSA dog, you will, at this moment in the program, need to travel to San Antonio, Texas. To learn more, email the TSA adoption coordinator: AdoptaTSAcanine@OLE.tsa.dhs.gov.

Or you can stay in Cleveland & adopt one of these adorable pups from the APL or the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter