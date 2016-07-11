Faith leaders calling on political leaders to set 'higher ground moral agenda'

Men and women of faith are expected to deliver a declaration to the Republican National Committee chair pushing for a higher ground moral agenda in politics.

The clergy said they have more than 1,100 signatures of prominent faith leaders around the country, calling on Donald Trump and party leaders to embrace an agency that responds to the needs of the poor, people who are ill, children, immigrants, communities of color and religious minorities.

“The Higher Ground Moral Declaration calls on our political system to rise above hatred, fear, and left and right politics, in order to reach our highest values of love and justice,” said Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II.

The delivery will take place following a news conference on Monday, July 11, at 10:30 a.m.

In addition to the RNC Chair, the “Higher Ground Moral Declaration” will be delivered to all 2016 presidential candidates, senate candidates, and governors in September 2016, as a part of “The Revival: Time for a Moral Revolution of Values,” a national multi-state tour to redefine morality in American politics.

Revival tours have been going on since April. The next revival service will take place in Cleveland Monday, July 11, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Society of Cleveland, 2728 Lancashire Road.

