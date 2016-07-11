MetroHealth opens new Critical Care Pavilion

MetroHealth will open its new Critical Care Pavilion Tuesday, July 12 just in time for the RNC.

The 100,000 square-foot expansion is the first completed step toward MetroHealth’s main campus transformation on West 25th Street. Two floors containing 85 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds were added to the existing Level emergency department and operating rooms. The new ICU rooms will house MetroHealth’s trauma, burn and critically ill patients.

Each of the 85 patient rooms is a single-occupancy, with dedicated space for family members who may want to stay overnight. The rooms is designed to create a soothing atmosphere and include floors which minimize noise, lighting to support the patients sleep and wake cycles.

Patients in MetroHealth’s current ICU rooms in the main towers of the hospital will move over to the new CCP rooms on July 12 and 13.

Among the ICUs are two disease care rooms designed for patients with infectious diseases including Ebola. These isolation rooms are located in a section of the CCP, which can be quarantined and blocked form other working patient care areas. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) named MetroHealth a designated Ebola treatment center in 2015.

“This facility, which is designed in full partnership with patients and families will help patients heal faster and go home sooner,” said Akram Boutros, MD FACHE, president and CEO of MetroHealth. “And I am proud that the MetroHealth Board of Trustees agreed to pay the entire $82 million price tag of our funds, thereby relieving taxpayers of additional tax burden.”

The original CCP was built in 2004 with the structural capacity to add new floors. Construction for the started August 2015. 30 percent of construction work was done by local and minority-owned businesses.

