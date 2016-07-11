Former Parmatown Mall on fire in Parma (Video)

A fire broke out on the roof of the former Parmatown Mall July 11, 2016. (Source: WOIO)

The Parma Fire Department responded to call of a fire at Shoppes of Parma around 11:20 a.m.

When crews arrived, officials saw a fire that was started by construction workers while cutting material on the roof of the former Parmatown Mall. The fire was at the old section of Parmatown, which is currently under construction. Mutual aid was dispatched from Brooklyn and Parma Heights Fire Departments. About 30 firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, according to Capt. Doug Turner. No one was injured.

Several videos and photos on social media show the blaze and smoke billowing into the air.

@cleveland19news definitely a fire at parmatown mall pic.twitter.com/4LyN8eLwLx — Brian Roberts (@brianrbts) July 11, 2016

Fire in Parma. May be near state and grantwood pic.twitter.com/ZJLpnkBjeB — matt (@TribeAndCBJ) July 11, 2016

