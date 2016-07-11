Police looking for suspect in office break-in

The Lakewood Police Department is looking for help identifying a man who broke into several offices.

On June 19 at 1 a.m. police say the suspect broke into a locked office building and proceeded to break into several offices within the building.

The suspect has a prominent tattoo on his left forearm and likely can be identified.

To provide information contact Detective. Kappa at (216) 529-6765 or the Lakewood Police Department Detective Bureau at (216) 529-6763.

