Shooting victim found in Cuyahoga Valley National Park identified

The FBI said it has identified the victim of the shooting that occurred in Cuyahoga Valley National Park on July 3.

Rangers received the report of the assault victim found within park boundaries in Peninsula July 3 around at 9:21 a.m. Authorities say the woman was found near the Valley Bridle Trail north of Bolanz Road just before 9:30 a.m.

"I'm driving. I found some runners. They said they ran across a body. She's alive, been shot," the 911 caller said.

Officials previously described the victim as an African-American female. Officials estimated she is around 18-years-old, 110-120 pounds in weight, and 5'4" – 5'5" in height. She was wearing light blue jean shorts, a pink tank top, and white Nike tennis shoes when she was found. She was last reported to be in critical condition.

Investigators continue to ask the public for any information in regards to this shooting. Information can be reported to 440-546-5945 or 1-888-653-0009. This is an ongoing investigation, no further details can be provided at this time.

