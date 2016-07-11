Browns RB Isaiah Crowell, on controversial Instagram post: 'That's not who I am'

Earlier this month, in the wake of two black men being shot and killed by police, Cleveland Browns running back Isaiah Crowell posted a controversial illustration to social media. He is still apologizing for that post.

The illustration, which has since been deleted from Crowell's Instagram account, was of a hooded figure holding a police officer's head back and slitting his throat.

After Cleveland 19 reached out for a comment from the Browns, Isaiah issued this apology and statement. He also apologized to Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams.

Crowell posted the illustration prior to the July attack on Dallas police, and he has since attended a funeral of one of the officers slain in that attack.

On Thursday, as the Browns ready for the official start of Training camp, Crowell fielded questions about the post.

"That's not who I am," he said.

Crowell told reporters emotions were running high that week, and that he wishes he could get people to see that he's sorry.

"My feelings about what was going on -- I made a mistake of posting that picture," he said. "I wish I could take it back. That's not who I am."

