Chef Sawyer finds wad of cash and wants to return it to owner

Chef Jonathon Sawyer has lettuce and dough in his restaurants, but he also has some extra cash in his hand after finding some money on a Cleveland street.

In a Facebook post, Sawyer said he wants to return the money to its rightful owner. (What a great guy.) He said if the person who lost the money can tell him the exact amount of money and what color rubber band was used to hold it, he'll return it. Sawyer said he found the cash on West 3rd and Prospect Avenue.

