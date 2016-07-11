Highway patrol cleverly reminds us to not play Pokemon Go while - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Highway patrol cleverly reminds us to not play Pokemon Go while driving

Screen grab of Pokemon Go (Source: WOIO) Screen grab of Pokemon Go (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to catch 'em all too, but reminded everyone to not drive and play the wildly popular Pokemon Go app

They posted a picture of a Pidgey in front of a cruiser with this message:

Pokemon Go was released in early July and has been downloaded nearly 1.6 million times, according to an estimate made by market intelligence firm Sensor Tower. They also claim that the game is drawing $1.86 million in daily revenue from the U.S. market alone.

Don't be that person who crashes because you're going after a Zubat. 

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly