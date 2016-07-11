Highway patrol cleverly reminds us to not play Pokemon Go while driving

The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to catch 'em all too, but reminded everyone to not drive and play the wildly popular Pokemon Go app.

They posted a picture of a Pidgey in front of a cruiser with this message:

Playing #PokemonGo? Please #DontCatchAndDrive! We know you want to catch ‘em all, but do so safely! pic.twitter.com/qaPoJ6fKgm — Ohio State Patrol (@OSHP) July 11, 2016

Pokemon Go was released in early July and has been downloaded nearly 1.6 million times, according to an estimate made by market intelligence firm Sensor Tower. They also claim that the game is drawing $1.86 million in daily revenue from the U.S. market alone.

Don't be that person who crashes because you're going after a Zubat.

